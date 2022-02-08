UK homebuilder Bellway expects demand to stay robust, logs healthy order book

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

UK homebuilder Bellway Plc on Tuesday echoed its bigger rivals in saying it expected strong demand to persist, staving off concerns that a post-lockdown boom in the housing market had started to fade amid a growing cost-of-living squeeze.

The FTSE mid-cap .FTMC company, which builds houses ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes and luxury penthouses, said its order book stood at 1.94 billion pounds ($2.62 billion) as of Jan. 31, compared with 1.63 billion pounds in the corresponding time a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7395 pounds)

