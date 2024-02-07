UK homebuilder Barratt to buy Redrow in 2.52 bln pound deal

Adds Barratt CEO quote from earnings statement in paragraphs 3-4, details on deal throughout

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest homebuilder Barratt BDEV.L has agreed to buy Redrow RDW.L in an all-share deal valuing the smaller rival at about 2.52 billion pounds ($3.18 billion) in a bid to boost volumes and delivery of homes, the companies said on Wednesday.

Under the terms of the deal, which has the backing of the board of directors, each Redrow shareholder will get 1.44 new Barratt shares for each Redrow share.

"Despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop, underlying demand for our homes is strong," Barratt CEO David Thomas said in a separate statement, announcing the company's half-year results.

"Since the start of January, we have seen early signs of improvement in both reservation rates and buyer sentiment, helped by expectations of lower interest rates and the introduction of more competitive mortgage rates."

Shareholders of Coalville-based Barratt will own about 67.2% of the combined group, while Redrow shareholders will hold about 32.8% immediately following the completion of the deal.

Barratt said the combination is expected to be accretive to Barratt and Redrow's respective adjusted earnings per share in the first year after completion of the transaction.

The combined group has a total land pipeline of 92,345 plots as at December 31, the companies said.

($1 = 0.7934 pounds)

