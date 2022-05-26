UK home improvement retailer Wickes says trade demand 'buoyant'

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - British home improvement retailer Wickes WIX.L said demand from trade customers remained "buoyant" as it reported year-to-date sales significantly up on pre-pandemic levels.

Wickes, which demerged from Travis Perkins TPK.L last April, said on a three-year basis, which compares with the pre-COVID period, total group sales were 22.4% ahead over the 20 weeks to May 21.

It said group like-for-like sales were down 0.6% year-on-year and reaffirmed its full-year guidance.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.