WIX

UK home improvement retailer Wickes says trade demand 'buoyant'

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published

British home improvement retailer Wickes said demand from trade customers remained "buoyant" as it reported year-to-date sales significantly up on pre-pandemic levels.

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - British home improvement retailer Wickes WIX.L said demand from trade customers remained "buoyant" as it reported year-to-date sales significantly up on pre-pandemic levels.

Wickes, which demerged from Travis Perkins TPK.L last April, said on a three-year basis, which compares with the pre-COVID period, total group sales were 22.4% ahead over the 20 weeks to May 21.

It said group like-for-like sales were down 0.6% year-on-year and reaffirmed its full-year guidance.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WIX

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More