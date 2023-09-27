News & Insights

UK holiday group Saga sees annual profit ahead of market estimates

September 27, 2023 — 02:23 am EDT

Sept 27 (Reuters) - British holiday group Saga SAGA.L said on Wednesday that it expected its annual underlying profit to beat market estimates and revenue to rise in double digits, buoyed by strong bookings for its ocean cruises amid resilient travel demand.

After being battered by the coronavirus pandemic, the global travel industry is rebounding as restrictions ended, economies opened up and people opt to travel and take vacations.

However, Saga's insurance unit - which includes its underwriting arm whose potential sale to Australia's Open was terminated earlier this year, has been battling high claims inflation.

On Wednesday, Saga said it had paused the process for a potential sale of the unit.

"While we had established terms for the disposal, the Board believes there is potential to generate greater value once market conditions improve," Saga said in a statement.

The company, which sells insurance and holidays to over 50-year-olds, said in a separate statement that its finance chief James Quin would be stepping down from the role after nearly five years.

Mike Hazell, who was until recently the interim CFO of Britain's Co-operative Group 42TE.L, will succeed Quin, Saga added.

