UK holiday group Saga CEO Sutherland steps down

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Saga SAGA.L said on Tuesday Euan Sutherland will stand down as group chief executive officer after four years with the British holiday group, and will be replaced by chief financial officer Mike Hazell.

Hazell will assume the new role with immediate effect, while Sutherland will stay on until Jan. 31, 2024 to support the transition to new leadership, Saga said in a statement.

