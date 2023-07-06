News & Insights

UK holiday company Jet2 confident on summer season

July 06, 2023

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British holiday group Jet2 JET2.L posted higher annual profit, in line with its forecasts, and said it was confident for the current peak summer season, as it announced executive chairman Philip Meeson planned to step down.

