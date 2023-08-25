News & Insights

UK hires bookrunners for syndicated sale of 2063 gilt

August 25, 2023 — 02:47 am EDT

Written by Andy Bruce for Reuters

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Britain has hired BofA Securities, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and Santander to run a sale via syndication of the 4% 2063 conventional gilt GBT463=, the Debt Management Office said on Friday.

The sale is due to take place in the week starting Sept. 4.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

