UK hires bookrunners for syndicated sale of 2063 gilt

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Britain has hired BofA Securities, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and Santander to run a sale via syndication of the 4% 2063 conventional gilt GBT463=, the Debt Management Office said on Friday.

The sale is due to take place in the week starting Sept. 4.

