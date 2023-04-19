UK healthcare workers set out new round of strikes over pay - Unite union

Adds details

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Two thousand ambulance workers in Britain will stage fresh strikes next month, their union said on Wednesday, citing "strong indications" many of its members were unhappy with the government's latest pay offer.

Staff at a number of regional ambulance and hospital bodieswill strike on May 2, Unite said in a statement.

"The union has received strong indications that many members are unhappy with the deal and is therefore preparing further industrial action," the union said.

"Unite has been upfront and honest that it did not believe that the pay offer was good enough for NHS workers."

The government and some healthcare unions agreed on a 5% pay increase proposal in March, but the plan needed to be voted on by workers. Unite has recommended its members reject the proposal.

On Friday, Nurses in England rejected the same offer despite a recommendation from their own separate union to accept it. They also set out further strike dates.

Unite said 3,500 workers, of which 2,000 are ambulance workers, will take part in the strike action next month, which also includes a walkout on May 1 by the union's members at some central London hospitals.

Unite's ballot on the government's proposal is set to end on April 28.

Members at Unison, another union that represents ambulance staff and others health workers, have voted to accept the offer.

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James)

