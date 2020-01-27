UK healthcare cost agency rejects J&J's nasal spray for depression

Britain's healthcare cost agency on Tuesday recommended against including Johnson & Johnson's nasal spray for depression, Spravato, in the country's healthcare network, citing uncertainties over its clinical and cost effectiveness.
