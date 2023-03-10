UK health secretary invites BMA union for formal pay talks

Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

March 10, 2023 — 06:08 pm EST

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

Adds details of dispute

March 10 (Reuters) - UK health secretary Steve Barclay on Friday invited the British Medical Association's (BMA) Junior Doctors for formal pay talks days before a strike.

"I’ve written to BMA inviting them for formal pay talks on the same basis other health unions accepted, including calling off next week’s strike", Barclay said in a tweet.

Last month, BMA said tens of thousands of junior doctors in England would take strike action for three days from March 13 in a dispute over pay, adding to a series of walkouts by other staff in a strained health system.

BMA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The strikes heap more pressure on Britain's state-funded National Health Service which is already stretched by staff shortages and record backlogs, and is experiencing waves of disruptive strike action by health workers.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Grant McCool)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.