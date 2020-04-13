UK has conducted 18,000 coronavirus tests in 24 hours- PM's spokesman

Contributor
William James Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A total of 18,000 tests for coronavirus were conducted in the United Kingdom in 24 hours and the country was making good progress towards its target of 100,000 daily tests, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - A total of 18,000 tests for coronavirus were conducted in the United Kingdom in 24 hours and the country was making good progress towards its target of 100,000 daily tests, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

The spokesman said the 18,000 figure applied to the 24 hours up to 0800 GMT on Sunday and excluded Northern Ireland.

"New capacity is coming on stream all of the time and I think we are making good progress," the spokesman said.

The government has come under increasing pressure over a low level of testing for the novel coronavirus compared with certain countries, especially Germany.

(Reporting by William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

((estelle.shirbon@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More