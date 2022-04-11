UK growth slows more than expected in February - ONS

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - British gross domestic product rose by 0.1% in February compared with the month before, official figures showed on Monday, less than the 0.3% increase forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Britain's economy in February was 1.5% larger than it was two years earlier, just before the country was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office for National Statistics said.

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)

