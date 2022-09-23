UK growth requires an even less popular Liz Truss

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - In her early days as prime minister, Liz Truss has had two mantras. One is growth will sort out the UK economy; the other is a readiness to take unpopular decisions. Neither are easy to spot in her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng’s initial policies.

As expected, Kwarteng reversed a planned hike in national insurance rates, costing around 17 billion pounds per year. He also reversed a planned hike to corporation tax, cut levies on house purchases, and surprisingly also slashed the top rate of income tax. The whole package will cost 45 billion pounds by 2027, while the government is also spending 60 billion pounds capping household and business energy bills.

Affluent voters that constitute Truss’s base will like the tax giveaways. Debt investors don’t. Two-year government bonds had their biggest one-day rise since 2009, and the pound fell to $1.11, a new 37-year low. That’s because instead of spending cuts or tax rises elsewhere, Kwarteng is hiking borrowing.

Part of the problem is the cost remains unclear. This week, the Institute for Fiscal Studies estimated UK borrowing would have to jump to 231 billion pounds this tax year, before settling to around 100 billion pounds by 2027. That’s around 3.5% of economic output, a third higher than the average over the past 74 years. Worse, the energy bailout cost will mushroom if wholesale prices jump higher or the package lasts longer.

Truss and Kwarteng’s big bet is that tax cuts will unleash animal spirits. But Citi forecasts envisage the economy growing 0.9% annually on average over the next five years, far off the government’s 2.5% aspiration. Just to stabilise the debt situation, economic growth needs to grow by an extra 0.7% on top of that, the IFS reckons. The think tank is sceptical that measures like the ones unveiled on Friday will do that.

Truss could get lucky, if there’s a quick resolution to the Ukraine war and supply chain bottlenecks ease. If not, she will have to find the extra 0.7% of growth via actual growth-driving policies. Hiking immigration would rapidly address the UK’s worker shortage, while removing restrictions with the European Union would help trade. Both run counter with the logic of Brexit. Truss may have promised to revamp planning rules, but to work that probably requires easing restrictions on building in leafy areas around urban centres.

The alternative is that Truss and Kwarteng will avoid these base-angering tough decisions, the growth won’t materialise, and Britain’s debt headache will worsen. That’s the scenario markets seem to be assuming.

Follow @aimeedonnellan on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Britain's new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Sept. 23 unveiled a series of tax cuts aimed at spurring growth, while scrapping banker bonuses.

Kwarteng scrapped the country's top rate of income tax and for the first time put a price tag on the spending plans of Prime Minister Liz Truss, who wants to double Britain's rate of economic growth.

Support for household energy bills announced by Truss will cost 60 billion pounds for the next six months, Kwarteng said. Tax cuts would cost a further 45 billion pounds by 2026-2027, according to UK finance ministry costings.

The pound fell to a new 37-year low against the dollar of $1.1148 as Kwarteng updated parliament.

Two-year government bonds also suffered and were on track for their biggest one-day fall since at least 2009, with yields rising from 3.5% to 3.9%.

(Editing by George Hay and Streisand Neto)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.