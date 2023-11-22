UK growth outlook slashed as Hunt unveils plans to boost economy

Recasts after start of Hunt's speech

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain's economy will grow much more slowly than previously thought in the next couple of years, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday as he spelt out his plans to speed up the economy in a budget update speech.

Gross domestic product is forecast to grow by 0.7% in 2024, Hunt said, much weaker than a forecast for an expansion of 1.8% in the previous outlook published by the government's budget watchdog in March.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) also forecast economic output would grow by 1.4% in 2025 and by 1.9% in 2026. Those forecasts were weaker than the OBR's previous forecasts of growth of 2.5% and 2.1% respectively.

Britain's economy has struggled with high inflation and the latest OBR forecasts showed the consumer price index was expected to grow by 2.8% next year, up from the March forecast of 0.9%.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this week promised "responsible" tax cuts to help the economy, mindful of last year's "mini-budget" turmoil in financial markets triggered by his predecessor Liz Truss's plans for much bigger tax cuts.

British newspapers have reported that Hunt will announce a cut to national insurance contributions by workers and the permanent extension of incentives to boost business investment.

Sunak is expected to call a national election in 2024 which opinion polls suggest the opposition Labour Party is on course to win.

This time last year, Sunak and Hunt raised taxes sharply to quell the mayhem in the bond market and the current parliament is estimated to be on track to have introduced the biggest tax increases of any UK legislature since World War Two.

Britain's economy has been burdened by the highest inflation rate among its rich country peers although the pace of price growth has slowed from more than 11% just over a year ago to 4.6% in October.

(Reporting by David Milliken Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Catherine Evans)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.