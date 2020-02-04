UK grocers see slow start to 2020 as shoppers shun alcohol and meat

(Adds detail) LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Britain's grocery industry endured a subdued start to the year as consumers cut down on alcohol and meat, buying-in to "Dry January" and "Veganuary" campaigns, industry data showed on Tuesday. Market researcher Kantar said total UK grocery sales rose just 0.3% in the 12 weeks to Jan. 26, with all of the traditional big four supermarket groups seeing year-on-year sales declines. "Many people start the year with good intentions and pledges to make healthier choices following the excesses of the festive period," said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar. The market researcher said No. 2 player Sainsbury's was the least worst performer of the big four with a sales decline of 0.6%. "While still declining, Sainsbury's performance is improving, and online sales were a bright spot – growing by 7% year on year," said Kantar. Industry leader Tesco , Asda and Morrisons saw sales falls of 0.9%, 2.2% and 3.0% respectively. All of the big four continued to lose market share to German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl, whose sales rose 5.7% and 11.1% respectively, giving them a combined market share of 13.8%. Shares in Sainsbury's were up 0.7% at 0830 GMT, Tesco was up 0.7% and Morrisons was up 1.2%. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle) ((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: BRITAIN GROCERS/KANTAR (UPDATE 1)

