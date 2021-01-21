UK GOVTS - Virus cases and ECB to keep lid on risk appetite, 2024 tap due

By Stephen Bough

LONDON, Jan 21 (IFR) - Gilts look set to tread water with event risk everywhere. Virus cases remain elevated and the ECB decision and press conference is due around lunchtime. On a more positive note, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey last night said he was optimistic about the economy recovering and that the vaccine was excellent news. Bailey also warned of a lag due to further lockdowns and his reticence about the efficacy of negative interest rates. Treasuries are fairly range bound after the inauguration passed off without incident. 10-year cash yield support is from yesterday’s low of 0.284%. Resistance is from yesterday’s highs of 0.306%.

The Bank of England Credit Conditions Survey - 2020 Q4 and Bank of England Bank Liabilities Survey - 2020 Q4 will be published at 09:30 GMT.

Q1 CBI Business Optimism and January CBI Trends – Orders are due at 11:00 GMT. Further lockdowns are expected to weigh on the data. Q1 Business Optimism was zero previously and CBI Trends - Orders is expected to be -35 (prev -25).

Supply resumes today when the DMO will be in the market with a GBP3.25bn tap of the 0.125% January 2024 line. This brings the total amount to GBP18.3711bn. Bidding closes at 10:00 GMT with the results due shortly after. Since the last tap outright cash yields are virtually flat, so there is a little in the way of any natural concession is in place here. The incentive for the sale will come from the curve. Currently, the stock is trading cheap on the curve inverted to the 2q23/124 fly, offering around 6bp of relative value. The line is also cheap on an asset swap basis as is usually the case with new issues. Relative value and ongoing support from the increased Bank of England QE programme should support proceedings.

Looking at the early price action from core markets Gilts could open 5 to 10 ticks higher than the settlement of 134.32. Resistance is from yesterday’s highs of 134.51. Support is from yesterday’s lows of 134.23.