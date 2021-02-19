UK GOVTS - US stimulus hopes to keep pressure on, Jan Retail Sales disappoint

By Stephen Bough

LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - US stimulus hopes look set to keep the pressure on Gilts to end the week. US Treasury Secretary Yellen delivered more hawkishness to the market commenting that she was looking for solid progress on the stimulus bill within two weeks and that the US could attain full employment by next year. Core fixed income markets are lower and we look for another softer open from Gilts. 10-year cash yield resistance is from yesterday’s high of 0.650%. Support is from yesterday’s low of 0.573%.

Sellers will also draw confidence from above forecast GfK Consumer Confidence overnight. Vaccine hopes support the market which reached the highest its been since lockdown started almost a year ago. The reading came in at -23 (exp -27, prev -28).

January Public borrowing has also just been released and continues to grow due to stimulus. PSNB Ex Banks was GBP8.75bn (exp GBP24.5bn, prev GBP26.844bn) with PSNB being GBP8.01bn (prev GBP26.11bn). PSNCR was GBP8.016bn (prev GBP40.56bn).

January Retail Sales disappointed as the economy suffered during yet another lockdown. The monthly reading was -8.2% (exp -2.5%, prev 0.3%) and -5.9% y/y (exp -1.3%, prev 2.9%). Ex-Fuel was -8.8% m/m (exp -2.6%, prev 0.4%) and -3.8% (exp 2.2%, prev 6.4%).

February Flash Markit/CIPS Manufacturing, Services PMI and Flash Composite PMI will all be released at 09:30 GMT. The Composite is forecast to rise to 42.2 (prev 41.2). February Flash Manufacturing PMI is expected to fall to 53.2 (prev 54.1) with Services expected to rise to 41.0 (prev 39.5).

The last data of the week is February CBI Trends – Orders at 11:00 (exp -35, prev -38).

Bank of England MPC Member Gertjan Vlieghe is due to deliver a speech “An Update on the Economic Outlook” to the Durham Union Society during an agency visit to the North East on Monday, February 22 at 18:00 GMT. Text from this speech will be published prior to the event at 12:00 GMT today.

Looking at the early price action from core markets Gilts should open 10 to 20 ticks lower than the settlement of 130.85. Support is from yesterday’s low of 130.49. Resistance is from yesterday’s highs of 131.37.