UK GOVTS - Unwind of year end bid expected, Dec Mfg PMI Final due

By Stephen Bough

LONDON, January 4 (IFR) - Look for a contained to softer start to the week as Gilts track core fixed income markets. Treasuries in particular are softer as dealers unwind some of the year end buying which historically dominates the later trading sessions of the festive season. Sellers will also be keeping an eye on home news headlines where the UK starts to administer the Oxford vaccine. Over 500,000 doses are ready to use.

10-year cash yield resistance is from New Year Eve highs of 0.209%. Support comes from New Year Eve lows of 0.189%.

December Markit/CIPS Manufacturing Final PMI is due at 09:30 GMT and is expected to be unchanged and remaining in expansion due to lockdown stockpiling and Brexit preparation at 57.3.

Bank of England Money and Credit - November 2020 is released at 09:30 GMT.

Judging by the early price action from core fixed income markets Gilts should open 5 to 10 ticks lower than the settlement of 135.54. Support is from New Year Eve lows of 135.29. Resistance is from New Year Eve highs of 135.57.