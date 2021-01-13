UK GOVTS - Treasury bounce to bolster Gilt open, 2065 linker tap due

By Stephen Bough

LONDON, January 13 (IFR) - A very strong US 10-year auction yesterday and rising virus cases in China leading to renewed lockdowns of certain cities has given Treasury sellers a bit of a reality check. Sellers had been feasting on the New Year trade of the Democrats leading a spend spend spend fiscal policy when they take over the Whitehouse and the Senate. Core fixed income markets are elevated as a result and we look for a higher open for Gilts. 10-year cash yield support is from yesterday’s low of 0.321%. Resistance is from yesterday’s highs of 0.366%.

The DMO will be in the market today with a GBP0.3bn tap of the 0.125% November 2065 Linker. The last taps were syndicated way back on February 21 2017 and July 26 2016 so there is little recent history to draw on. The last longer end linker tap was on September 2 when the 0.125% 2056 sale drew a solid bid to cover ratio of 2.26. Today's auction sees the breakeven in longer dated stock slightly lower as yet another lockdown caps inflation expectations. On a RV basis, the longer end linker curve is very flat but does offer around 1bp of value on the mis matched fly between the 0.375% 2062 and 0.125% 2068 lines. Don’t expect too much in the way of fireworks then as the modest size and institutional demand should deliver a drama-free result, as has been the case with previous recent auctions.

Judging by the early price action from core fixed income markets Gilts should open 5 to 10 ticks higher than the settlement of 133.69. Resistance is from yesterday’s highs of 134.09. Support is from yesterday’s low of 133.55.