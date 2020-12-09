UK GOVTS - Super strong 2035 sale ends year with a bang

By Stephen Bough

LONDON, December 9 (IFR) - GBP2.5bn UKT 0.625% July 2035 sold at 0.612%, b/c 2.95 times, tail 0.0bp.

Total bids came in at GBP7.363bn at this morning's sale to produce a bid to cover ratio of 2.95 and tail of 0.0bp. The last sale on October 22 drew a strong bid to cover of 2.41 and tail of 0.2bp. The line was launched by syndication on September 8 which drew strong demand and saw a sale of GBP8bn.

In terms of pricing, the average price of 100.183, with a 1 tick tail, came in 1 tick below the offer side of the market as the bidding deadline expired when Mar Gilt futures were 134.60. Mar Gilts are at least 6 ticks firmer.

The line was around 1bp lower than since the last tap so there was no natural concession in place. The curve however did offer modest incentive with 2s/15s being at least 2bp steeper than since the last sale. The line also offered at least 7bp on the mis-matched maturity fly between the 4h34 and 4q36’s, which is usually the case for newer issues. The decent relative value, the usual institutional demand associated with longer end issues, and the back drop of support from the Bank of England QE programme ensured a really strong sale.

The DMO is next in the market on Wednesday January 6 with a tap of the 0.250% 2031 line. Taps of the 0.12% 2028 and 1.625% 2054 stock follows on Tuesday January12.