UK GOVTS - Stronger than expected employment points to modestly soft open

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, December 15 (IFR) - Gilts are set for a modestly soft open, judging by the relatively subdued price action in global fixed income markets. That employment data has just come out stronger than expected (but still full of negative headlines), down -144k vs a Reuters consensus of -250k, with the unemployment rate nudging up to 4.9% vs a consensus of 5.1%, and average weekly earnings climbing +2.7% on a three-month basis y/y vs a consensus of +2.2%, should add to the softer tone, although with Bunds only very marginally lower from their settle the emphasis should really be on how subdued things are.

No significant Brexit news features, something reflected in the pound trading only very marginally stronger, cable up to GBP/USD1.3330.

Aside from whatever Brexit developments may surface, we should be in for a quiet day before Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision. Respect for this event, as well as the uncertainty surrounding the ultimate Brexit outcome, not to mention the approach of the Christmas holiday and year-end, should all combine to keep things very subdued today.

Support for 10-year Gilt futures lies at yesterday’s low of 134.81, with resistance at yesterday’s high of 135.51, and a settle of 135.19. Support for 10-year Gilt yields starts with yesterday’s low of 0.197%, with resistance at yesterday’s high of 0.256%.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

