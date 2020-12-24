UK GOVTS - Sellers poised for Brexit trade deal confirmation

By Stephen Bough

LONDON, December 24 (IFR) - Sellers will be poised with their fingers on the button for confirmation of a trade deal today. The window of opportunity is curtailed though with markets closing early for Christmas and a lot of the hard yards were done yesterday. A news conference is expected later today. The Nikkei is higher on trade deal hopes and virus vaccine expectations with FTSE futures +0.4%. EUR/GBP is down again with 0.89 handle. 10-year cash yield support is from yesterday’s low of 0.178% with Monday’s low of 0.164% below that. Resistance is from recent highs of 0.280%.

Looking at the early factors Gilts could open 5 to 10 ticks lower than the settlement of 134.24. Support is from yesterday’s low of 134.08. Resistance is from 135.03 breakdown region.