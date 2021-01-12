UK GOVTS - Sellers eye US spending plans, 2028 & 2054 taps due

By Stephen Bough

LONDON, January 12 (IFR) - Core fixed income markets are expected to send Gilts lower to start the day. The main pressure comes from across the pond where President Biden in waiting is threatening to spend spend spend against the backdrop of low interest rates. The aggressive fiscal policy is expected to see taxes rise and welfare payments increase. The Democrats are in charge of the Senate and have a free rein to blow the budget and raise the deficit. 10-year Treasury cash yields have posted another day where they are through yesterday’s highs.

10-year cash yield resistance is from yesterday’s highs of 0.321%. Support is from yesterday’s low of 0.277%.

January BRC Retail Sales was released overnight and fell to +4.8% y/y (prev +7.7%) as yet another lockdown weighed on the market.

Supply resumes today when the DMO will be in the market with a GBP3bn tap the 0.125% January 2028 Gilt. Outright yields are around 6bp to 7bp higher in comparison to the last tap so there is some natural concession in place. There is also solid relative value to be had. Trading against the mismatched fly between the 4q27s and the 1.625% 2028 line will deliver at least 6bp of value. There is also similar value to be had on an asset swap basis. Ongoing support from the Bank of England QE programme should also help to deliver another a stress free auction.

The DMO will also be in the market today with a GBP1.25bn tap to the 1.6250% 2054 October gilt. Outright yields are are between 3bp and 4bp lower than since the last sale, so there is no natural concession in place. 10s/20s are a touch steeper since the last tap so there is some light curve concession in place. On a relative value basis the line offers between 1bp and 24bp on the mis matched fly between the 3T52s and 4Q55s.

There is only small relative value in place but anything other than a solid auction will be a bit of a surprise to the market. Inherent institutional support from insurance and pension funds that longer dated sales historically attract and the back drop of the Bank of England QE programme will likely lead to a solid cover.

Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent gives a speech on COVID and the composition of spending at 10:00 GMT.

Looking at the early price action from core markets Gilts could open 5 to 10 ticks lower than the settlement of 134.19. Support is from yesterday’s lows of 134.07. Resistance is from yesterday’s highs of 134.64.