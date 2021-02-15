UK GOVTS - Recovery hopes to lean on Gilts to start the week

By Stephen Bough

LONDON, Feb 15 (IFR) - Equities are in the black overnight as earnings, vaccine and recovery hopes underpin. Volumes are likely to be light though with US President’s Day and China Lunar New Year, which runs until Wednesday. We look for Gilts to start the week on softer ground and possibly test recent ranges in thin markets. 10-year cash yield resistance is from Friday’s high of 0.535%. Support is from Friday’s low of 0.461%.

Gilts will also draw pressure from yet more strong housing data as the market rushes to beat government incentive deadlines. The February House Price Rightmove came in at 0.5% m/m (prev -0.9%) and 3.0% y/y (prev 3.3%).

Looking at the early price action from core markets Gilts could open 10 to 20 ticks lower than the settlement of 131.93. Support is from Friday’s low of 131.73 then 131.50. Resistance is from the breakdown at 132.18 then 132.67.