UK GOVTS - Pressure on Gilts to remain, 2041 tap and MPC speakers due later

By Stephen Bough

LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - Pressure on Gilts looks set to resume as core fixed income markets have seen another session of trading against stronger earnings and US stimulus hope. The trade is losing impetus though as recent ranges are being observed. 10-year cash yield resistance is from yesterday’s high of 0.491%. Support is from yesterday’s low of 0.459%.

Supply resumes today when the DMO will be in the market tomorrow with a GBP2bn tap to the 1.250% 2041 October gilt. Bidding closes at 10:00 GMT with the results due shortly after. Outright yields are around 11bp higher than the last sale, so there is a decent natural concession in place. 10s/20s are also marginally steeper since the last tap so there is a modest curve concession in place as well. On a relative value basis the line offers around 4bp on the mis-matched fly between the 4Q40s and 4H42s. There is decent outright and relative value in place so anything other than a solid auction will be a bit of a surprise to the market. The usual amount of relative value, inherent institutional support from institutional funds that longer dated sales historically attract and the back drop of the Bank of England QE programme will likely lead to a solid cover.

There are a couple of speakers due later in the day. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will deliver the Mansion House speech at 17:00 GMT. MPC member Silvana Tenreyro will make a speech at the Warwick University Economics Society Webinar “The Economics of Covid” at 18:00 GMT.

Looking at the early price action from core markets Gilts should open 5 to 10 ticks lower than the settlement of 132.54. Support is from yesterday’s low of 132.22. Resistance is from Friday’s highs of 132.58.