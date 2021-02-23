UK GOVTS - Natural concession delivers stress free 2050 sale

By Stephen Bough

LONDON, Feb 23 (IFR) - GBP2bn UKT 0.625% October 2050 sold at 1.302%, b/c 2.20, tail 0.3bp.

Total bids came in at GBP4.391bn at this morning’s tap to produce a bid to cover of 2.20 times and tail of 0.3bp. This was lower than the previous tap on January 26 which drew a solid bid to cover of 2.38 and tail of 0.3bp. The tap prior to that was on December 8 was stronger and delivered a bid to cover of 2.64 and tail of 0.4bp.

In terms of pricing, the average price of 83.397 with a 8 tick tail came in 4 ticks below the offer side as the bidding deadline expired when March Gilt futures were at 129.77. Mar Gilts are little changed.

The sale benefited from strong natural concession where outright yields were around 41bp higher than the last tap but 10s/30s were flat. On a relative value basis the line offers modest relative value on the mis matched fly between the 4q49s and the 3t52s.

A rather modest, but stress free sale all in all. Strong natural concession, institutional support from pension funds and insurers that longer dated sales historically attract and the back drop of the Bank of England QE programme all combined to offer support.

The DMO is next in the market on Tuesday March 2 with a new conventional Gilt maturing on October 22 2026 and a tap of the 0.50% 2061 stock. A tap of the 0.250% 2031 line follows on Thursday March 4.