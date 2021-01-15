UK GOVTS - Monthly GDP shows first drop since initial lockdown as virus fears grow

By Stephen Bough

LONDON, January 15 (IFR) - Further travel restrictions and lockdown restrictions are being implemented in another attempt to stem rising virus cases due to new strains. Core fixed income markets are higher as a result and we look for Gilts to observe that trend. Gilts will also be aware of a contracting economy as another lockdown strangles the economy, Monthly GDP data showed showed the economy stalling in the face of the third lockdown. The November GDP Estimate was 4.12% 3m/3m (exp 3.4%, prev 10.5%). November GDP Estimate was also released and showed the first contraction since the first lockdown had an effect in April. The reading was -2.6% m/m (exp -5.7%, prev 0.6%) and -8.9% y/y (exp -12.1%, prev -6.8%). November Services, Industrial Output, Manufacturing Output, Construction Output, and Goods Trade Balance were all also released earlier.

Fitch Ratings is due to review the UK (AA- Negative) after the close.

Looking at the early early price action from core markets Gilts should open 5 to 10 ticks higher than the settlement of 134.44. Resistance is from yesterday’s highs of 134.57. Support is from yesterday’s low of 134.07.