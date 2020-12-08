UK GOVTS - Long end keeps debt appetite fears at bay with strong 2050 sale

By Stephen Bough

LONDON, December 8 (IFR) - GBP2bn UKT 0.625% October 2050 sold at 0.842%, b/c 2.64, tail 0.4p.

Total bids came in at GBP5.286bn at this morning’s tap to produce a cover of 2.64 and tail of 0.4bp. This was higher than the last tap on November 17 which drew a solid bid to cover of 2.27 and tail of 0.1bp. The tap prior to this was on October 22 and drew a similar bid to cover of 2.24 and tail of 0.2bp.

In terms of pricing, the average price of 94.283 with a 10 tick tail, came in 9 ticks above the offer side as the bidding deadline expired when Mar Gilt futures were 134.50. Mar Gilts are at least 5 ticks firmer.

Since the last tap outright cash yields were around 6bp lower, so there was no natural concession in place here. There was also a lack of curve concession with 10s/30s being around 3bp flatter than the last sale. The line did however offer some modest relative value. The issue trades inverted on the fly between the 4q49 and the 3t52s offering around 2bp of value. Inherent institutional support from pension funds and insurers that longer dated sales historically attract delivered a strong sale, allaying any debt appetite fears.

The DMO is next in the market on Wednesday January 6 with a tap of the 0.250% 2031 line. Taps of the 0.12% 2028 and 1.625% 2054 stock follows on Tuesday January12.