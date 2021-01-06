UK GOVTS - Gilts set for softer open as Treasuries fret about Georgia, 2031 tap due

By Stephen Bough

LONDON, January 6 (IFR) - Gilts look set to open lower in deference to softer Treasuries. Early indications from the vote in Georgia was that the result was too close to call and Treasuries slipped on the prospect of a win for the Democrats. Dealers fear that the result could hand control of the government completely to Democrats, paving the way to higher taxation and welfare increases. 10-year cash yield resistance is from yesterday’s high of 0.221%. Support is from yesterday’s lows of 0.177%.

Data resumes today when the UK will publish its December Markit/CIPS Services PMI Final and Composite PMI Final at 09:30 GMT. Services is forecast to be unchanged at 49.9 (prev 49.9). December Flash Composite PMI Final is also expected to be unchanged at 50.7 (prev 50.7).

The DMO will be in the market today with the first supply of the year. A GBP3bn tap of the 0.250% July 2031 Gilt is scheduled for today. Bidding closes at 10:00 GMT with the results due shortly after. Since the last tap the line has lost around 17bp, so there is no natural concession in play. The curve also offers little in the way of an incentive with 2s/10s around 3bp flatter than since the last sale. The impetus for the sale will come from relative value, which is usually the case with newer issues. The line offers at least 6bp on the mis matched fly between the 4t30s and the 4q32s. The solid relative value and support from the Bank of England QE programme should underpin to deliver a solid tap.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and FPC members Sam Woods, Anil Kashyap and Don Kohn will appear before the Treasury Select Committee to testify about the December Financial Stability Report.

Looking at the early factors Gilts could open 10 to 20 ticks lower than the settlement of 135.33. Support is from December 30 lows of 134.89. Resistance is from yesterday’s highs of 135.73.