UK GOVTS - Gilts set for neutral to lower open after GDP holds up

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - UK Q4 prel GDP at 1.0% vs 0.5% expected and 16.0% previously, so hanging in there into the end of the year. The y/y the fall was -7.8% vs -8.1% expected and -8.6% previously. At the same time Dec ind out 0.2% m/m vs 0.5% expected with man out 0.3% m/m vs 0.6% expected. On balance the economy for the moment remains stoic.

Gilts expected to open flat to lower in line with Bunds. They topped out at 132.67 yesterday that is minor resistance ahead of 132.96 breakdown and Fibo. 132.18 can be support now ahead of the lows. So far the rally has been feeble that leaves us with a bearish outlook still despite the scale of the sell-off already. Trend resistance on 10yr at 0.526%. ahead of 50% at 0.562%.

Neutral open expected and not much on the docket for today. EUR/GBP corrected higher yesterday, tried to extend overnight but has stalled. 10yr UK/Germany sideways at 91bp after highs at 95bp this week and lows around 90bp.

john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com

(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)

((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))