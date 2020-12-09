US Markets

UK GOVTS - Gilts reverse from 134.88, support breaking at 134.64

Credit: REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Gilts up to 134.88 highs yesterday ahead of 135.00, then 135.50 possible resistance and 135.74 Oct 19 highs for what it is worth.

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, December 9 (IFR) - Gilts up to 134.88 highs yesterday ahead of 135.00, then 135.50 possible resistance and 135.74 Oct 19 highs for what it is worth. 134.64 support has broken, followed by 134.32 hourly low from just Dec 8. 10yr down to 0.254% lining up a move to 0.24%, then trend support at 0.216%. Support at 84bp for 10yr UK/Germany then 81bp spike low. EUR/GBP modestly lower on the day but just sitting there really awaiting developments. Nervously.   

