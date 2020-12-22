UK GOVTS - Gilts rebound, stops through 135.51 now

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, December 22 (IFR) - Gilts have rebounded after a 135.03 low earlier as hopes for a Brexit deal come somewhat unstruck again. If fisheries is the only real sticking point the irony is that with no deal and new tariffs on fish, the industry in the UK will be massively negatively impacted and likely be uncompetitive. To save the fishing industry a deal is needed. Barnier on his way to briefing the EU ambassadors has said "we are giving it the final push" adding that the talks are at a "crucial moment". Anyway Gilts through earlier highs now at 135.51 that has triggered a few stops. Bunds are lagging a little such that the 10yr UK/Germany spread is facing a return to support around 75bp.

(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)

((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))