UK GOVTS - Gilts rebound after 134.68 low

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Gilts down to 134.68 in early trade before holding with stiff losses on the day after a meltdown for T-notes and Bunds overnight.

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, January 6 (IFR) - Gilts down to 134.68 in early trade before holding with stiff losses on the day after a meltdown for T-notes and Bunds overnight. Gap to 134.89 has just been filled ahead of 135.21 now. Rough trend support at 134.34 and worth buying ahead of here still. 10-yr up to trend resistance at 0.27% now. 10yr UK/Germany holding the 75/77bp current support base. EUR/GBP has been pressured higher this year so far, although only modest gains today and holding yesterday’s highs at 0.9054 so far.

((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))

