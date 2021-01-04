US Markets

UK GOVTS - Gilts post passable double top

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, January 4 (IFR) - Gilts got up to 135.96 today, close to 135.99 from Dec 11 for a passable double top. There has already been a decent pullback with something of a doji on candlesticks today. Bunds have also stalled after a 178.37 high ahead of 178.44. T-notes down to 137-26 ahead of trend support at 137-23 for today that will be up to 137-24 for tomorrow.  

(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)

((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

