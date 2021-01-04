UK GOVTS - Gilts post passable double top

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, January 4 (IFR) - Gilts got up to 135.96 today, close to 135.99 from Dec 11 for a passable double top. There has already been a decent pullback with something of a doji on candlesticks today. Bunds have also stalled after a 178.37 high ahead of 178.44. T-notes down to 137-26 ahead of trend support at 137-23 for today that will be up to 137-24 for tomorrow.

.

(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)

((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))