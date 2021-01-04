UK GOVTS - Gilts modestly lower after 135.57 high

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, January 4 (IFR) - Gilts up to 135.57 last Thursday with a modest pullback at the resumption here but nothing too major and certainly not enough to be troubling the 134.87 gap above which the focus is on the upside. Trend resistance down to 135.71 ahead of 135.99 from Dec 11. Trend support on 10yr at 0.168% with resistance at 0.25%. 10yr UK/Germany holding the 75/77bp current support base. EUR/GBP has had a couple of good days since the Brexit deal but is a little higher this morning and is solid above trend support at 0.8907 for today.

