UK GOVTS - Gilts holding up above rough trend at 134.45

LONDON, January 11 (IFR) - Gilts in poor shape Friday with a low at 134.26 but a modest rebound to start the new week. Rough trend support is still holding at 134.45, rising nearly 4 ticks per day. 134.65/68 something of a breakdown region here then the 135.21 gap. 10yr through trend and heading back to 0.314% highs from Dec 16 and Dec 23 with stops on a break. 10yr UK/Germany based out at 74bp last week and was also capped by 83bp on top as well. Last at 80bp. EUR/GBP modestly higher after a correction at the end of last week. 

