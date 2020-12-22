UK GOVTS - Gilts hold 135.28 ahead of 135.08
By John Ratcliffe
LONDON, December 22 (IFR) - A big spike higher for Gilts and 135.86 high Monday before holding and pulling back a fair amount. 135.28 former Fibo has been able to hold ahead of the 135.08 gap. 0.14% is support followed by 0.07%. Huge gap to 0.23% now ahead of 0.315% highs from Dec 16. There was a new low yesterday for 10yr UK/Germany but the 75bp region was not tested by way of a support base. Scope for resistance at 81bp now. EUR/GBP stable around 0.91 after spiking up yesterday first thing with slightly better news with respect to Brexit potentially and the channel freight blockage.
(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)
((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))
