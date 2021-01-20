UK GOVTS - Gilts face top at 134.56/57 short term

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, January 20 (IFR) - Short term we got a double top at 134.56/57 on Gilts that will be triggered with a break of 134.17. Ahead of here 134.65 is a decent breakdown level then 50% and 61.8% of the sell-off from Jan 4 at 134.76 and 135.04. 133.82 is Jan 13 low ahead of the 133.52/55 base. 0.28% holding well at the moment with resistance at 0.32%. 10yr UK/Germany holding under 84bp still that has been the case all this year with the base at 74bp. EUR/GBP sideways above the Nov lows and base at 0.8861.

(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)

((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))