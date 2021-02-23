UK GOVTS - Gilts face support at 129.72 ahead of 129.55 lows

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, Feb 23 (IFR) - Gilts couldn't even manage a bullish piercing yesterday and prices have sagged back sharply this morning. 129.72 continuation Fibo held on a closing basis after a 129.55 low. 130.62 highs ahead of 130.74 and 130.82 Fibos. 10yr capped by 0.74% but have bounced ahead of 0.64% ahead of 0.535% breakaway gap. 10yr UK/Germany up to another new high at 103bp the highest since Mar last year and through 61.8% Fibo at 101.5bp. 108bp may be possible then 111bp ahead of the spike high around 130bp. EUR/GBP might be trying to base out here but the latest downtrend is proving hard to shake off.

john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com

