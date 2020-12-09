US Markets

UK GOVTS - Gilts ease back on Brexit hopes. supp. at 134.36/46

Credit: REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Gilts under some pressure in the wake of the positive Brexit trade deal developments although exact details are lacking.

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, December 9 (IFR) - Gilts under some pressure in the wake of the positive Brexit trade deal developments although exact details are lacking. Gilts still holding 134.46 spike high from December 7, then 134.36 as 38.2% Fibo of the rally from Dec 2. A bigger reversal for EUR/GBP that is almost back to the 0.90 handle.  

(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)

