US Markets

UK GOVTS - Gilts capped by 135.47 so far

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Gilts just holding 135.47 highs from Dec 23 ahead of trend resistance at 135.71 otherwise it is full retracement to the 135.99 level from Dec 11.

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, December 31 (IFR) - Gilts just holding 135.47 highs from Dec 23 ahead of trend resistance at 135.71 otherwise it is full retracement to the 135.99 level from Dec 11. Lows at 134.89 yesterday just failed to fill the gap at 134.87. Upside in focus above here overall. Trend support on 10yr yields at 0.167% with resistance at 0.28% then 0.314% highs and double top that has a 0.01% target for the 2021 notepad.

(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)

((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: A Recap of 2020 Trade and What to Watch Heading Into 2021

    KKM Financial CEO Jeff Kilburg joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to recap 2020 trade and what to watch heading into 2021.

    Dec 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular