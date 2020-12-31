UK GOVTS - Gilts capped by 135.47 so far

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, December 31 (IFR) - Gilts just holding 135.47 highs from Dec 23 ahead of trend resistance at 135.71 otherwise it is full retracement to the 135.99 level from Dec 11. Lows at 134.89 yesterday just failed to fill the gap at 134.87. Upside in focus above here overall. Trend support on 10yr yields at 0.167% with resistance at 0.28% then 0.314% highs and double top that has a 0.01% target for the 2021 notepad.

