UK GOVTS - Gilt buyers still tracking Brexit doubt, 2024 & 2050 taps due

By Stephen Bough

LONDON, December 8 (IFR) - A ninety minute phone call between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen failed to break the Brexit talk deadlock with both sides commenting that conditions are still not there. Significant differences are said to remain and UK Prime Minister Johnson is set to travel to Brussels in an attempt to rescue a deal. Elsewhere, Covid doubts remain in the face of elevated global cases and worries about the supply of a vaccine. All things considered, it will be hard to see past yet more bid side support for Gilts in the near term. 10-year cash yield support is from yesterday’s low of 0.274%. Resistance is from yesterday’s high of 0.319%.

It’s not all doom and gloom for Gilt sellers. Online sales boosted the November BRC Retail Sales data released overnight to 7.7% y/y (prev 5.2%).

Supply resumes today. The DMO will be in the market with a GBP3.25bn tap of the 0.125% January 2024 line. Bidding closes at 10:00 GMT with the results due shortly after. Since the last tap outright cash yields have fallen by around 1bp, so there no natural concession is in place here. The incentive for the sale will come from the curve. Currently, the stock is trading cheap on the curve inverted to the 2q23/124 fly, offering around 5bp of relative value. The line is also cheap on an asset swap basis as is usually the case with new issues. Relative value and ongoing support from the increased Bank of England QE programme should support proceedings.

The DMO is also in the market today with a GBP2bn tap of the 0.625% October 2050 line. Bidding closes at 11:30 GMT with the results due shortly later. Since the last tap outright cash yields are around 6bp lower, so there is a no natural concession in place here. There is also a lack of curve concession with 10s/30s being around 3bp flatter than the last sale. The line offers modest relative value. The issue trades inverted on the fly between the 4q49s and the 3t52s offering around 2bp of value. The usual inherent institutional support from pension funds and insurers that longer dated sales historically attract should underpin the sale.

Looking at the early price action from core fixed income markets, Gilts should open 5 to 10 ticks higher than the settlement of 134.55. Resistance is from yesterday’s high of 134.63 with November 30 highs of 134.70 above that. Support is from yesterday’s low of 134.07.