UK GOVTS - Gap to 135.21 on top for Gilts

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, January 7 (IFR) - Gilts down to 134.68 Wed before rebounding but the gap is still open to 135.21 from Tue. Minor trend at 134.38 for today ahead of the 134.01 low from Dec 24. 10yr yields face trend resistance at 0.262% for today ahead of 0.314% highs from Dec. There is a gap to 0.221% also from Tue.

10yr UK/Germany holding the 75/77bp current support base with both markets in sync here. EUR/GBP has however been pressured higher this year so far with a 1.5% move with resistance at 0.909 next, but it has failed to support Gilts in the traditional way with Brexit sort of over. On the subject of FX a new high for EUR/USD yesterday (not totally unsurprisingly) but it is been correcting overnight and so far this morning.

