UK GOVTS - Fresh Brexit uncertainty to help Gilts

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, December 18 (IFR) - Gilts should be set for a firm open as fresh Brexit uncertainty has been injected into the market with UK Prime Minister Johnson and European Commission President von der Leyen both highlighting how sharp differences remain between the two sides. Those comments have leaned on the pound, cable down over 1/3 big figure to GBP/USD1.3540.

Bunds for their part had traded slightly higher into the European open, 10-year futures up over a dozen ticks before coming off to unchanged. Given the fresh Brexit uncertainty, Gilts should look to hold their bid, opening up a dozen ticks or so from their settle of 134.63.

Retail sales headlines hit at 07:00 GMT, coming in weak but at least better than expected. The headlines saw the m/m figure down -3.8% vs a Reuters consensus of -4.2%, while ex-fuel sank -2.6% compared to a consensus of -3.3%.

Support for 10-year futures starts with yesterday’s low of 134.36 and extends down to Wednesday’s low of 134.14, while resistance arrives at 134.95. Support for 10-year yields starts with yesterday’s low of 0.245%, while resistance is up at Wednesday’s high of 0.315%.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

((Michael.Cartine@refinitiv.com; 07765225910))