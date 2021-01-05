UK GOVTS - Double top on Gilts at 135.96/99
By John Ratcliffe
LONDON, January 5 (IFR) - Gilts got up to 135.96 Monday, close to 135.99 from Dec 11 for a passable double top. There has already been a decent pullback but modest gains in the end yesterday and at the open today, that keeps the focus on the upside. Rebound off a 135.30 low ahead of gap to 134.87. Trend at 0.17% for today ahead of 0.143% lows from Sep last year. 10yr UK/Germany holding the 75/77bp current support base. EUR/GBP has been pressured higher this year so far, although only modest gains today and nothing significant as yet. With the Georgia run-off today in the U.S. it is a fair excuse to take an early breather.
(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)
((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))
