By Stephen Bough LONDON, January 6 (IFR) - December Markit/CIPS Services PMI Final has come in below expectations at 49.4 (exp 49.9, prev 49.9). The Composite PMI Final was 50.4 (expected 50.7, prev 50.7). The sector remains in stagnation as lockdown doubts persist. Mar Gilts are unchanged at 134.97.

