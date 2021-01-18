UK GOVTS - Covid, US and China and softer housing data combine to underpin

By Stephen Bough

LONDON, January 18 (IFR) - Volumes are low due to the US Martin Luther King Day holiday and equities are in the red due to profit taking. Core fixed income space is generally firmer to start the week as rising virus fears persist and simmering US and China tensions underpin. We look for Gilts to open higher to start the week. On the home front January House Price Rightmove data may also offer support. As the deadline for government incentive nears at the end of March buyers are beginning to run out of time in order to secure deals and traffic is slowing. The numbers were -0.9% m/m (prev -0.6%) and 3.3% y/y (prev 6.6%). 10-year cash yield support is from Thursday’s low of 0.279%. Resistance is from Thursday’s highs of 0.322%.

The Bank of England will be holding a Flagship Seminar with Professor Lord Nicholas Stern. Professor Lord Stern will be in conversation with Governor Andrew Bailey at13:30 GMT.

Judging by the early price action from core fixed income markets Gilts should open 5 to 10 ticks higher than the settlement of 134.43. Resistance is from Thursday’s highs of 134.57. Support is from Thursday’s low of 134.07.