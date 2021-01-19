UK GOVTS - Core market pressure to lean on open, new 2046 launch expected

By Stephen Bough

LONDON, January 19 (IFR) - Core fixed income markets are welcoming the return of US players and a trading down. US stimulus package hopes on the return from the long holiday weekend are leaning on screens. We look for Gilts to follow suit. 10-year cash yield resistance is from yesterday’s high of 0.304%. Support is from yesterday’s lows of 0.279%.

If history is to be believed the new January 2046 Gilt will be launched by syndication early this morning,

Bank of England Chief Economist and MPC member Andy Haldane will be in conversation with Alan Rusbridger, Principal of Lady Margaret Hall at 18:00 GMT.

Looking at the early price action from core markets Gilts could open 5 to 10 ticks lower than the settlement of 134.35. Support is from yesterday’s lows of 134.26. Resistance is from yesterday’s highs of 134.56.