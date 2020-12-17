UK GOVTS - Bunds and GBP rally point to weak open

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, December 17 (IFR) - Gilts look set for a soft open 1) judging by price action in global fixed income markets where Bunds and Treasuries have dipped from the start of European trading, and 2) amid optimism over a Brexit deal being finally reached with the pound rallying. The latter has cable up 2/3 big figure to GPB/USD1.3572, a new high for the month and the richest it has been since May 2018.

The weakness in Bunds from the start of European trading suggests March Gilts will open down about ¼ point.

No significant Brexit news features after yesterday’s optimism, other than the UK parliament being scheduled to break up for Christmas from tomorrow, albeit while acknowledging it may be recalled to vote on a deal if one comes up. Given yesterday’s optimism over the deal there is skepticism the scheduling of the break points to political theatre, or perhaps one last effort at brinksmanship, rather than a real worry about getting a deal done, for however much uncertainty remains.

Brexit isn’t the only big UK event today, however, with the Bank of England also up, although little is actually expected. The background of uncertainty amid the spread of Covid-19 and consequent social restrictions and their assumed impact on the economy, not to mention the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, is widely expected to keep policy on hold. Instead, further details regarding what may be enacted if needed are to be watched for, especially regarding the possibility of negative interest rates.

For our full preview:

https://www.ifre.com/story/2657615/comment-boe-preparing-for-worst-brexit-outcome-what-to-watch-hwhqdjkylb

Support for 10-year Gilt futures lies at yesterday’s low of 134.14. Resistance starts with yesterday’s high of 134.66, with the middle of the range for the month just beyond at 134.76. Support for 10-year yields starts at yesterday’s low of 0.274%, with resistance at yesterday’s high of 0.315%, and then the 0.37% high from earlier this month.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

