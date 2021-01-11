UK GOVTS - 5s/10s looking steep

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

The slope of the 5s/10s curve is looking a little steep, when adjusting for curve directionality.

By Justin Knight

LONDON, January 11 (IFR) - The slope of the 5s/10s curve is looking a little steep, when adjusting for curve directionality. On the two-month regression of constant maturity yields, the 10y point is 2.8bp, 2 standard deviations, cheap to the beta-adjusted 5y. This has been cheaper (3.5bp, 2.5 std devs) at the close last Thursday, but was at fair value as recently as Tuesday.

 20210111 UK 10y & UK 5y20210111 UK 10y vs UK 5y20210111 Residual UK 10y vs UK 5y

(Justin Knight)

((justin.knight@refinitiv.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More