UK GOVTS - 5s/10s looking steep

By Justin Knight LONDON, January 11 (IFR) - The slope of the 5s/10s curve is looking a little steep, when adjusting for curve directionality. On the two-month regression of constant maturity yields, the 10y point is 2.8bp, 2 standard deviations, cheap to the beta-adjusted 5y. This has been cheaper (3.5bp, 2.5 std devs) at the close last Thursday, but was at fair value as recently as Tuesday. (Justin Knight) ((justin.knight@refinitiv.com))

